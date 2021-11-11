Designer Christopher John Rogers tops starry CFDA awards

A spokesperson for labels like Lancôme and Valentino, Zendaya is currently starring in “Dune.” In 2020 she won the Emmy for lead actress in a drama for her performance in “Euphoria.”

Previous Fashion Icon recipients have included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez.

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for the hit Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit,” was named Face of the Year, a new award this year.

Introduced by presenter Cara Delevingne as a “face that launched a thousand shipments of chess sets,” Taylor-Joy thanked “everyone in this room that's allowed me to learn about fashion,” calling it “the greatest education I could ask for.”

The accessories design award went to Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and the award for American emerging designer went to Edvin Thompson for Theophilio.

Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga won the award for international womenswear designer and Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner took the prize for international menswear designer.

The Geoffrey Beene lifetime achievement award went to Dapper Dan. The Harlem-based designer was the first Black designer to receive the honor.

Actor Emily Blunt hosted the proceedings at THE POOL + THE GRILL in the Seagram Building on Park Avenue.

Nominations for the designer categories were submitted by the CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, made up of members of the CFDA, along with fashion retailers, journalists, and stylists.

