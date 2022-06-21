BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Georgia officials, election worker to testify at Jan. 6 hearing
ajc logo
X

Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

National & World News
By JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
An attorney says Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who had accused him of sexual assault and harassment

HOUSTON (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment, an attorney for the women said Tuesday.

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements,” Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women, said in a statement. “Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was playing for the Houston Texans.

The first 22 lawsuits were filed in March and April 2021, with the latest two being filed since HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” aired an interview last month with two of the women who detailed their encounters with Watson.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Last week, Watson said he intended to clear his name and sidestepped any questions about whether he would settle with any of the women.

“I never assaulted anyone,” Watson said in his first public comments since being introduced by the Browns in March. “I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.”

In March, two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations. But Watson could still be suspended if the NFL determines he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the settlements have "no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.”

Cleveland signed Watson to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract in March, convincing the three-time Pro Bowler to waive his no-trade clause and join a team with solid roster.

Buzbee said he plans on taking the four lawsuits that weren’t settled to trial.

Editors' Picks
A tough week for the Georgia Bulldogs’ football family4h ago
Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Raul Gudino
21h ago
Atlanta United’s young defenders play well against Miami
Fans have two options for watching Tuesday night’s Braves game on TV
2h ago
Fans have two options for watching Tuesday night’s Braves game on TV
2h ago
Atlanta United signs centerback Juan Jose Purata
4h ago
The Latest
Aces and Sky clinch spots in Commissioner's Cup title game
12m ago
4-hour docuseries on The Rolling Stones to air on EPIX
12m ago
Unknown soldier no more: World War I gravestone gets a name
13m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top