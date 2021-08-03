DeSantis won't move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell

DeSantis also said “media hysteria” on the swelling numbers could cause people suffering from a heart attack or stroke to avoid going to an emergency room for fear of being infected. Doctors interviewed by The Associated Press acknowledged that this happened during the early months of the pandemic, but say it's no longer true, and that they're treating the usual number of cardiac patients.

Hospitals around the state report putting emergency room patients in beds in hallways and are documenting a noticeable drop in the age of COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals are again banning visitors or postponing elective surgeries.

“They’re just coming in faster than we discharge them," said Justin Senior, CEO of Florida Safety Net Hospital Alliance, which represents some of the state's largest hospitals caring for low-income patients. Still, he said few hospitals will run out of room as they can convert non-traditional spaces like conference areas into COVID-19 wards if needed.

Dr. O’Neil Pyke, chief medical officer at Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, said his doctors, nurses and other staff are again facing exhaustion. Treating COVID-19 patients is labor intensive and many Florida hospital are facing staffing shortages.

“Some nurses are describing this almost like a war-zone scenario," he said.

DeSantis is running for reelection next year while eyeing a 2024 presidential bid. A central tenet of his national image among conservatives is his refusal to impose mask mandates at schools and in public or to impose restrictions on businesses. He reiterated that Tuesday.

“We are not shutting down,” DeSantis said. “We are going to have schools open. We are protecting every Floridian’s job in this state. We are protecting people’s small businesses. These interventions have failed time and time again throughout this pandemic, not just in the United States but abroad. They have not stopped the spread, particularly with delta.”

DeSantis did encourage people to get vaccinated, saying while it is not a perfect barrier against the disease the shots do provide a strong defense against getting seriously ill. About 95% of those hospitalized and almost all recent deaths have been among the unvaccinated, hospital officials have said. The Florida counties with the lowest vaccination rates and some of the highest per-capita hospitalizations are heavily Republican.

“You can still test positive, but at the end of the day you can turn this from something that was much more threatening to a senior citizen, say, to something that is more manageable,” said DeSantis, who has been vaccinated. “That is a huge, huge thing.”

The spike has come as DeSantis and local officials have fought over how to protect children and staff as the school year begins.

Broward County's school board voted last week to require facial coverings when in-person learning resumes this month, enforcing the latest recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the board reversed itself after DeSantis barred mandates and threatened to cut funding from districts that don't comply.

Broward's board had responded to the latest science on the virus, which suggests that while vaccinated people are extremely unlikely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, they can still spread infection among those who haven't had their shots. This revelation prompted the CDC to recommend "universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

The governor said he wants parents to decide whether their children should wear a mask to school.

The Broward district now says it will encourage the use of face masks and encourage, but not require, eligible students and teachers to get vaccinated.

“Safety remains our highest priority,” the district's statement said.

—-

Contributors include Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale. Gomez reported from Miami.

Caption Raquel Heres gets a COVID-19 rapid test to be able to travel overseas, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. Federal health officials say Florida has reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state's highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Miami-Dade County Police officer Gina Hogen, right, gives a book bag and school supplies to Haley Hernandez, left, 3, and her grandmother Alicia Hernandez during a book bag give away at the office of county commissioner Joe Martinez, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Alberto Gordon helps his daughter Alina, 3, try on a book bag during a bag and school supply give away at the office of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. DeSantis is doubling down as the state again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Republican governor insisted Tuesday that the spike will be short-lived. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. DeSantis is doubling down as the state again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Republican governor insisted Tuesday that the spike will be short-lived. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. DeSantis is doubling down as the state again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Republican governor insisted Tuesday that the spike will be short-lived. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. DeSantis is doubling down as the state again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Republican governor insisted Tuesday that the spike will be short-lived. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee