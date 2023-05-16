DeSantis to send Florida National Guard soldiers to Texas for border security

The Republican governor said he's sending 800 soldiers, 200 Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers, 101 state troopers and 20 wildlife officers. Florida will also send five planes, 17 drones, two command vehicles and 10 boats, according to a news release. State and federal officials have been concerned about a possible surge in border crossings after pandemic-era asylum restrictions ended last week.

“At my direction, state agencies including law enforcement and the Florida National Guard are being deployed to Texas, with assets including personnel, boats and planes," DeSantis said in statement.