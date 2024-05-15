DeSantis signs Florida bill making climate change a lesser priority and bans offshore wind turbines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastlines.

The measure, which takes effect July 1, also would boost expansion of natural gas, reduce regulation on gas pipelines and increase protections against bans on gas appliances such as stoves, according to a news release from the governor's office. The Republican governor is casting the bill as a common-sense approach to energy policy.

“We're restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots,” the Republican governor said in a post on the X social media platform.