DeSantis in Iowa criticizes House Republicans for not making impact or keeping promises

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis criticized House Republicans Wednesday, lamenting to a crowd in southwestern Iowa that he has "not noticed much of a difference" since they edged into the majority after the 2022 midterm elections.

“I'm sick of Republicans always losing to the Democrats,” the Florida governor said to applause in Council Bluffs.

“You look in Washington, it’s like, you elect Republicans, control the House. I have not noticed much of a difference in anything,” DeSantis continued. “They promise all this stuff, they go on TV ... and then nothing ends up ever happening.”