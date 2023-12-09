DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy try to make their case in Iowa days after a combative GOP debate

Republican presidential candidates are crossing paths again in Iowa just days after a bitter debate and with the leadoff caucuses about a month away
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as his wife Casey, left, looks on during U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra's, R-Iowa, Faith and Family with the Feenstras event, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as his wife Casey, left, looks on during U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra's, R-Iowa, Faith and Family with the Feenstras event, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

National & World News
By HANNAH FINGERHUT – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential candidates are crossing paths again in Iowa just days after a fractious debate and with the leadoff caucuses about a month away.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are aiming to make the campaign case Saturday — this time without the others interrupting — in northwest Iowa, a more rural, conservative corner of the state.

Each is getting time onstage at Dordt University in Sioux Center with U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra and his wife, Lynette, to discuss faith, family and politics. Hundreds of people, including many students at the small Christian college, filled the auditorium.

The three candidates made stops across Iowa on Friday as pressure mounts for an attention-grabbing performance in the Jan. 15 contest that kicks off the GOP nominating calendar.

Former President Donald Trump, who is not at Saturday's event, sits comfortably atop the field in polls of Republicans in Iowa and nationwide.

DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy last appeared together in Iowa before Thanksgiving, at the Family Leader's roundtable discussion, which was an uncommonly friendly gathering.

They next look to take the stage at Drake University in Des Moines for a Republican debate five days before the caucuses.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, speaks during U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra's, R-Iowa, Faith and Family with the Feenstras event, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra's, R-Iowa, Faith and Family with the Feenstras event, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra's, R-Iowa, Faith and Family with the Feenstras event, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley greets an audience member during a town hall, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he walks off stage during U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra's, R-Iowa, Faith and Family with the Feenstras event, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top