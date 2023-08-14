BreakingNews
Judge denies city of Atlanta’s motion to stay on referendum timeline extension

Derek Jeter to attend Yankees' Old-Timers' Day for first time as retiree on Sept. 9

Derek Jeter will attend Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day for the first time since his retirement when New York honors the 25th anniversary of its 1998 World Series championship team on Sept. 9

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter will attend Yankees' Old-Timers' Day for the first time since his retirement when New York honors the 25th anniversary of its 1998 World Series championship team on Sept. 9.

Jeter, 49, won five World Series titles with the Yankees from 1995-2014 and his No. 2 was retired in 2017. He was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Jeter served 4 1/2 years as Miami Marlins president before quitting in February 2022. He attended last December's news conference when Aaron Judge was appointed his successor as Yankees captain.

Others from the 1998 team scheduled to attend include Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and manager Joe Torre along with Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Tino Martinez and Paul O'Neill, the Yankees said Monday.

In addition to the traditional introductions, there will be a new question and answer roundtable. Like last year, there will be no Old-Timers' Game.

Introductions will start about two hours before the Yankees game against Milwaukee, scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
4h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
7h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
7h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
6h ago
The Latest
Niger’s coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for 'high...
10m ago
Ukraine says it stopped air attacks on Odesa, while British and Dutch jets go after...
14m ago
Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
19h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top