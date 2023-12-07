Deputy U.S. Marshal charged with entering plane drunk after misconduct report on flight to London

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deputy U.S. Marshal was charged in the United Kingdom on Thursday with entering an aircraft while drunk, after being arrested on allegations of misconduct aboard a flight from New York, London police said.

Michael Brereton, 39, was arrested when he landed at Heathrow Airport. The flight crew had contacted officers to report onboard disruptions from the federal agent, London police said in a statement. He is expected to appear in court Friday.

No court representative was immediately available for him, and a relative declined to comment when reached by phone. The Associated Press left an email message for the union that represents deputies.