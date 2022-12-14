ajc logo
X

Deputy dressed as Grinch gives onions to speeding drivers

National & World News
51 minutes ago
Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch.

Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago, was back on the streets Tuesday.

Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and an onion presented by the Grinch. Those speeding beyond that likely receive a costly ticket.

“It’s about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating even though it’s the holiday season,” Caputo said. “We want people to slow down.”

Caputo said he portrays the fictional character created by children’s author Dr. Seuss to give motorists a “gift” but also to call attention in a nice way to the need to obey speed limits in school zones.

“It catches them off guard,” Caputo said.

“But when I give them a clear choice of a citation or the onion, they will take the onion. And I’ve had them eat the onion right in front of me.”

Keys schools remain in session through Dec. 16.

Credit: Andy Newman

Credit: Andy Newman

Credit: Andy Newman

Credit: Andy Newman

Credit: Andy Newman

Credit: Andy Newman

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING: 5 Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism1h ago

Credit: File photos

The Jolt: Texts show Raffensperger aide told White House to end call
5h ago

Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
7m ago
Police: 2 officers slain in Mississippi; shooter also dead
9m ago
Tennesseans misunderstand abortion law, want exceptions
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
19h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top