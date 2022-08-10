ajc logo
X

Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities say three people were killed when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said.

Dave Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died would not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m. He said the department has not confirmed how many of the houses were occupied when the explosion happened because “some were too unstable to enter.”

Connelly earlier said at least three people were injured. It was not immediately clear if those he counted as injured had subsequently died.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was investigating.

“Debris is strewn over a 100-foot (30-meter) radius," including “typical construction materials” such as wooden boards, window glass and insulation, Connelly said.

Aerial video posted on social media shows damage in a residential neighborhood with police and fire vehicles on the scene in Evansville, on the Kentucky border.

CenterPoint Energy, the local gas utility, was last called to the home in January 2018, Connelly said. CenterPoint issued a statement saying it “worked with first responders to secure the area.”

“CenterPoint Energy is working closely with the Evansville Fire Department, State Fire Marshal and other agencies as the investigation of this incident continues,” the utility said.

Jacki Baumgart, an office manager at Award World Trophies about two and a half blocks from the site of the explosion, said she and other employees in their building panicked when they heard the loud blast and saw smoke.

“We thought a tree fell on the building or a car ran into the place,” Baumgart said. “Debris from the ceiling came down.”

She continued: “Everybody here immediately ran out of the building. We thought the building was going to come down.”

It was the second house explosion in the area in just over five years. A house explosion on June 27, 2017, killed two people and injured three others.

Wednesday's explosion also brought to mind a massive blast in 2012 that destroyed or damaged more than 80 homes on Indianapolis’ south side and killed two people. A man was convicted of tampering with a natural gas line at his then-girlfriend’s home in an attempt to commit insurance fraud, with the explosion killing two next-door neighbors. That man, his half-brother and girlfriend all received long prison sentences.

Editors' Picks
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn4h ago
Feds: Jailer at Atlanta’s U.S. Penitentiary charged with PPP fraud
2h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
11h ago
Council committee advances deal to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton
Council committee advances deal to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton
Biden administration officially suspends Kemp’s plan to block ACA site
11h ago
The Latest
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
7m ago
Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight
11m ago
Atlanta rapper Young Thug faces new charges in RICO case
28m ago
Featured
A Texas developer’s more detailed plan for the proposed $500 million redevelopment of North Point Mall into mixed-use was met with approval from the Alpharetta Planning Commission Thursday.

Credit: News Chopper 2 / WSB-TV

North Point Mall redevelopment plan gets preliminary approval
A guide to Atlanta’s NPU system
3h ago
5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top