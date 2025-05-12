Breaking: Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program
Deputy attorney general who defended Trump in hush money trial named acting Librarian of Congress

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented Donald Trump in hush money trial, has been appointed acting Librarian of Congress
FILE - Todd Blanche, attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, departs court, Jan. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

FILE - Todd Blanche, attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, departs court, Jan. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented Donald Trump during his 2024 criminal trial, has been appointed acting Librarian of Congress, the Justice Department said Monday.

Blanche replaces longtime librarian Carla Hayden, whom the White House fired last week amid criticism from some conservatives that she was advancing a "woke" agenda. She was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2015.

Blanche was named the number two Justice Department official after serving as a criminal defense attorney defending Trump against two cases brought by the Justice Department during the Biden administration. Blanche is a former federal prosecutor who was a key figure on Trump’s defense team in his New York hush money trial, which ended in a conviction on 34 felony counts.

Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim, Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, standing with defense attorney Todd Blanche, speaks at the conclusion of proceedings for the day at his trial at Manhattan criminal court, May 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool, File)

FILE - Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden arrives on the red carpet for the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall March 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

