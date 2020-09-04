Deputies fatally shoot Black man who dropped gun from bundle

Police say the handgun was recovered and no deputies were injured. TV news helicopters showed a gun near the body.

Protesters gathered and more than 100 people marched to a sheriff's station. Some chanted “Say his name” and “No justice, no peace,” the Times reported.

Neighborhood resident Arlander Givens, 68, questioned why deputies fired at a man who, according to the sheriff's official, wasn't holding a weapon.

“If he reached down to grab it, that's different,” Givens told the Times. “But if it's on the ground, why shoot? That means he was unarmed.”

Dean, in a Monday afternoon press conference, said investigators had not yet interviewed witnesses or reviewed any surveillance or cellphone video.

“Give us time to conduct our investigation," he said. “We will get all of the facts of this case and eventually present them."

The Sheriff’s Department said multiple independent investigations began at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to vote Tuesday to fund a body-worn camera program for the sheriff’s department. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has feuded with the supervisors in recent months and repeatedly called on them to approve the money for the body cameras.

___

This story has been corrected. The dead man's reported surname is Kizzee, not Kizee.

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A protester holds a sign with a picture of Dijon Kizzee, who died after being shot by deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department stand in formation during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A protester dances in front deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A young boy and his father watch as protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A protester holds up a sign as a police helicopter flies by in front of the South Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa