Depression forms in Atlantic; Julio weakens west of Mexico

Tropical depression 17 was located about 1,425 miles (2,290 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands on Sunday night, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 35 mph (55 kph).

The depression formed as forecasters were monitoring three other tropical disturbances at sea. A disturbance just west of Senegal had a 90% chance of formation in the next 48 hours.