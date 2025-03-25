Nation & World News
Depardieu testifies at his trial on sexual assault charges, saying, 'I won’t hide, it’s hard'

Actor Gérard Depardieu has begun testifying on Day 2 of his trial on sexual assault charges, saying, “I won’t hide, it’s hard.”
Actor Gerard Depardieu, left, arrives at his trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, with his lawyer Jeremie Assous ,Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Actor Gerard Depardieu, left, arrives at his trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, with his lawyer Jeremie Assous ,Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Updated 4 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Actor Gérard Depardieu began testifying Tuesday on Day 2 of his trial on sexual assault charges, saying, “I won’t hide, it’s hard.”

In his gruff, deep voice so familiar to global cinemagoers, the 76-year-old former Oscar nominee said it was “very emotional” for him to be in the Paris court, answering charges of assaulting two women on a movie set in 2021.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

PARIS (AP) — Gerard Depardieu was expected to start testifying Tuesday on the second day of the French actor’s trial for alleged sexual assault.

Depardieu, 76, is accused of having groped a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant during filming in 2021 of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters").

The actor faces up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($81,000) if convicted. He denies any wrongdoing.

Depardieu was in attendance again Tuesday in the Paris court for the trial’s second day. The proceedings started with the chief judge reading out a report that summarized the police investigation.

Because of Depardieu’s fame and impact on the French movie industry, his trial is seen as an important test of French willingness to confront sexual violence and hold influential men accountable.

Actor Gerard Depardieu, left, arrives at his trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, with his lawyer Jeremie Assous ,Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Actor Gerard Depardieu, left, arrives at his trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, with his lawyer Jeremie Assous ,Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

A plaintiff arrives as actor Gerard Depardieu face his trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, with his lawyer Jeremie Assous ,Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Actor Gerard Depardieu, second right,, arrives at his trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, with his lawyer Jeremie Assous, right,Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Actor Gerard Depardieu, left, arrives at his trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, with his lawyer Jeremie Assous ,Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Actor Gerard Depardieu arrives to face trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, Monday, March 24, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

A currency trader talks on the phone near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Don and Mary Ellen Harp Student Center in Atlanta on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (John Spink/AJC)

