Depardieu testifies at his trial on sexual assault charges, saying, 'I won’t hide, it’s hard'

PARIS (AP) — Actor Gérard Depardieu began testifying Tuesday on Day 2 of his trial on sexual assault charges, saying, “I won’t hide, it’s hard.”
In his gruff, deep voice so familiar to global cinemagoers, the 76-year-old former Oscar nominee said it was “very emotional” for him to be in the Paris court, answering charges of assaulting two women on a movie set in 2021.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
PARIS (AP) — Gerard Depardieu was expected to start testifying Tuesday on the second day of the French actor’s trial for alleged sexual assault.
Depardieu, 76, is accused of having groped a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant during filming in 2021 of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters").
The actor faces up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros ($81,000) if convicted. He denies any wrongdoing.
Depardieu was in attendance again Tuesday in the Paris court for the trial’s second day. The proceedings started with the chief judge reading out a report that summarized the police investigation.
Because of Depardieu’s fame and impact on the French movie industry, his trial is seen as an important test of French willingness to confront sexual violence and hold influential men accountable.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history
About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.
Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart
The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.
Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams
A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.