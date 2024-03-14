Nation & World News

Denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, a Japanese high court says

A Japanese high court has ruled that denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and called for urgent government action to address the lack of any law allowing for such unions
A supporter for the LGBTQ+ community holds up a poster as plaintiffs speak in front of media members by the main entrance of the Tokyo district court after hearing the ruling regarding LGBTQ+ marriage rights, in Tokyo, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The poster reads, "Legalize the same-sex marriage." The Japanese court on Thursday ruled that not allowing same-sex couples the same marital benefits as heterosexuals violates their fundamental right to have a family, but the current civil law did not take into consideration sexual diversity and is not clearly unconstitutional, a partial victory for Japan's LGBTQ+ community calling for equal marriage rights. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese high court ruled Thursday that denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and called for urgent government action to address the lack of any law allowing for such unions.

The court does not have the power to overturn the current marriage law, which has been interpreted to restrict marriage as between a man and a woman. Government offices may continue to deny marriage status to same-sex couples unless the existing law is revised to include LGBTQ+ couples, or a new law is enacted that allows for other types of unions.

The Sapporo High Court ruling said that not allowing same-sex couples to marry and enjoy the same benefits as straight couples violates their fundamental right to have a family.

A lower court issued a similar ruling earlier Thursday, becoming the sixth district court to do so. But the Tokyo District Court ruling was only a partial victory for Japan's LGBTQ+ community calling for equal marriage rights, as it doesn't change or overturn the current civil union law that describes marriage as between a man and a woman.

Five previous court decisions in various districts said Japan’s policy of denying same-sex marriage is either unconstitutional or nearly so. However, unlike the Sapporo ruling, none of the low-level courts clearly deemed the existing marriage law unconstitutional.

Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven nations that still excludes same-sex couples from the right to legally marry and receive spousal benefits.

