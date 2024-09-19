Denmark's Queen Margrethe who abdicated earlier this year has been hospitalized

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who stunningly abdicated earlier this year, has been admitted to a hospital after falling in her home, Danish media said Thursday, adding that she is doing fine.

The 84-year-old queen was admitted late Wednesday to the Danish capital’s university hospital for observation after falling in the evening at Fredensborg Castle, north of Copenhagen, the royal house told Danish media.

“According to the circumstances, the queen is doing well, but was admitted for observation for the time being,” the head of communications, Lene Balleby was quoted as saying. The royal household had no further comments.