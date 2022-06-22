Denmark to offers fourth COVID-19 shot to some

“These are staggering numbers, but they are low numbers compared to what we have tried before," said Heunicke, adding that while the variant is more contagious, it doesn't cause more serious illness.

The shot will first be given to those living in nursing homes starting Sept. 15 and then those over 50 from Oct. 1. Vulnerable people also can get a vaccine by contacting their general practitioner, said the head of the Danish Health Authority, Søren Brostrøm. Nursing home staff will also be offered a fourth shot.

Frederiksen said it is the Danish health authorities’ assessment that 2.5 million people would be offered revaccination during the fall.

She added that with the knowledge Denmark has now, “we do not see an autumn and a winter with major restrictions and closures.”

"All we do now is to avoid the shutdowns," Heunicke said.

