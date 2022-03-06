Denmark to hold referendum on joining EU's common defense

"Ukraine is the difference. A free, democratic country is under attack from Russia,” she said, adding that parties represented in her government were all supporting the referendum and related measures.

Denmark would also boost military spending to meet the NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product by 2033, Frederiksen said.

Denmark has certain historical opt-outs from the EU’s common policies. Those include reservations related to the EU’s common defense, single currency — the euro, which it doesn’t use — and judicial cooperation.

The defense reservation means Denmark doesn't attend EU meetings when military operations are discussed under the bloc's auspices. Denmark’s defense reservation has existed since 1992 when a majority of Danes voted no to the Maastricht Treaty that established the present day European Union.

Denmark joined the European Communities, the predecessor of the EU, in 1973. It is one of the founding members of NATO, which was established in 1949.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media during a press conference in Copenhagen, Sunday March 6, 2022. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Emil Helms Credit: Emil Helms Caption Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media during a press conference in Copenhagen, Sunday March 6, 2022. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Emil Helms Credit: Emil Helms