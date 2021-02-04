Denmark to build North Sea island to serve as wind power hub

No date has been set yet for the start of construction of the island, which will be controlled by the Danish government.

The goal is to use electricity from renewable sources like wind to fuel ships, planes and trucks, the agency said.

Presently, Denmark has 1.7 gigawatts of off-shore wind mill capacity. When the energy island off western Denmark and a smaller one in the Baltic Sea are built, Denmark’s off-shore capacity is expected to be seven times higher.

The Social Democratic government made the deal with eight parties in the Danish parliament, including the largest political groups.

“Only by inspiring others and developing new green solutions they also want to use, can we really do something to combat climate change,” Joergensen added.