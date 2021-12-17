Denmark seeks to close public venues to curb coronavirus

The new variant “spreads at lightning speed. It would be irresponsible not to recommend new restrictions,” Soeren Brostroem, head of the Danish Health Authority, said.

Lars Sandahl Sorensen, head of the Confederation of Danish Industry, representing approximately 18,000 companies in Denmark, said the move “was not on anyone’s wish list. Not at all. It will unfortunately be a sad Christmas for many.”

Denmark currently requires face masks on public transportation and in shops. The government wants to extend the mask mandate to include educational institutions and places of worship.

Like many other European countries, Denmark is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with health authorities saying the number of infections and hospitalizations has risen faster than expected.

The country reported 9,999 new cases on Thursday, and the number was above 11,000 on Friday, the prime minister said.

Last year, Denmark was one of the first European countries to close schools because of the pandemic, and the government sent home all public employees without critical functions. The government also barred gatherings of more than 100 people.

In Finland, the Institute for Health and Welfare on Friday reintroduced a recommendation for people to use face masks in public spaces, including on public transportation. It came into force Friday and applies to everyone 12 and older.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Caption Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a press conference with Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, left, and Director of the National Board of Health Soren Brostrom, right, in the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday Dec. 17, 2021. The Danish Prime Minister said Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries must shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Olafur Steinar Gestsson Caption Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a press conference with Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, left, and Director of the National Board of Health Soren Brostrom, right, in the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday Dec. 17, 2021. The Danish Prime Minister said Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries must shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Olafur Steinar Gestsson Credit: Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Caption Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a press conference with Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, left, in the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday Dec. 17, 2021. The Danish Prime Minister said Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries must shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Olafur Steinar Gestsson Caption Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a press conference with Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, left, in the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday Dec. 17, 2021. The Danish Prime Minister said Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries must shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Olafur Steinar Gestsson Credit: Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Caption Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a press conference with Director of Statens Serums Institut Henrik Ullum, left, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, second left, and Director of the National Board of Health Soren Brostrom, right, in the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday Dec. 17, 2021. The Danish Prime Minister said Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries must shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Olafur Steinar Gestsson Caption Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a press conference with Director of Statens Serums Institut Henrik Ullum, left, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, second left, and Director of the National Board of Health Soren Brostrom, right, in the Prime Minister's Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, Friday Dec. 17, 2021. The Danish Prime Minister said Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries must shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Olafur Steinar Gestsson Credit: Olafur Steinar Gestsson