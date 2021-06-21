Denmark beats Russia 4-1 to advance at Euro 2020

After Christian Eriksen’s collapse in the first game and two subsequent losses, Denmark players celebrated in front of their raucous and jubilant supporters at Parken Stadium after the third and final home game of the tournament.

And given all the team’s earlier misfortune, perhaps it was fitting that they were helped by a massive gift this time. Yussuf Poulsen made it 2-0 in the 59th after Roman Zobnin tried to play a backpass to his goalkeeper but instead gave the ball straight to the Denmark forward, who could put it into an empty net.