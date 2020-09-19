Dems drop Pompeo contempt threat after records turned over

Contempt itself is largely a symbolic gesture that has generally been used to embarrass officials who refuse congressional requests, and Democratic attempts to legally fight the administration’s refusals have been drawn out in lengthy court battles.

The committee did not make the State Department documents available and it was unclear if or when they would release them. Engel said in his statement that the committee is “going to make sure the American people see the whole picture.”

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens, and Hunter Biden has denied using his influence as a board member for a gas company in Ukraine with his father, who was vice president at the time.

Pompeo and his aides have had previously said that the committee had not shown that its demand on the Ukraine documents was for a legitimate legislative purpose and suggested that it was entirely partisan. The department had said it would turn over the documents if the House panel was investigating, like the Senate, “identical or very similar corruption issues involving Ukraine and corrupt influence related to U.S. foreign policy.”

The committee had said it was preparing a contempt resolution that would have also included Pompeo’s refusal to comply with a subpoena issued during the House impeachment inquiry last year.

The House impeached Trump in December — and the Senate acquitted him in February — for his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden as Joe Biden was running for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump. The president and his associates asked Ukraine for the probes as he was withholding military aid to the country.

Engel said that subpoena is still in effect.