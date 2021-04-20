Demolition begins on Epstein's former Florida mansion

Developer Todd Michael Glaser oversaw the crews that began tearing down the infamous Palm Beach mansion, the Palm Beach Post reported. He previously said it would be personally satisfying to knock down and build a new one. Glaser bought the waterfront home last month for $18.5 million.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges that alleged he abused women and girls under the age 18 at his Florida estate and his Manhattan mansion in the early 2000s.