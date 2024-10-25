Nation & World News

Democrats invest $5 million to try to defeat Republican Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race

Democrats backing Rep. Colin Allred’s bid to defeat Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are investing $5 million in an ad campaign focused on abortion
FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a U.S. Senate debate with Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, Oct. 15, 2024, in Dallas. (Shelby Tauber/Texas Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a U.S. Senate debate with Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, Oct. 15, 2024, in Dallas. (Shelby Tauber/Texas Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats backing Rep. Colin Allred's bid to defeat Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are investing $5 million in an ad campaign focused on abortion, making a late-campaign play for what's seen as a safely Republican seat.

The announcement by Senate Majority PAC comes as Democrats face a challenging set of races nationwide to maintain control of Congress' upper chamber. Several Democrats are running in states favored to go for Republican nominee Donald Trump next month.

Texas has not elected a Democrat statewide since 1994. That streak has held even as several races over the years have drawn national attention — perhaps notably Cruz's last reelection fight against Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who became a sensation among liberals and raised huge amounts of money. Cruz beat O'Rourke by just over 2 percentage points.

Senate Majority PAC said its ad would focus on reproductive rights and highlight the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision to strike down a nationally guaranteed right to abortion. Texas has since banned all abortions.

The ad will start running in major state media markets Friday — the same day that both parties' presidential nominees will visit the state.

Trump will sit for a taping with podcaster Joe Rogan and hold a press conference in Austin focused on immigration issues. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, goes to Houston for a large rally featuring Beyoncé, the star singer who grew up in the nation's fourth-largest city.

FILE - Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, walks on stage to speak during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Credit: AP

