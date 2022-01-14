Democrats defeat GOP sanctions on Russian gas pipeline

The new natural gas pipeline, which is awaiting final approval from German and European officials before it goes into operation, has been a particular focus of attention as the U.S. and its European allies try to build a package of deterrents strong enough to stop Putin from invading Ukraine.

Ukraine has angered Putin by seeking closer ties with the West. Putin insists he has no plans to invade, but is demanding concessions from NATO that the allies say they will never grant.

The Biden administration and its supporters in Congress argue Cruz's bill would have harmed relations with Germany, which like much of Europe is dependent on imported natural gas, at a time when the U.S. is seeking to present a united front against Putin over Ukraine.

Democrats have introduced their own legislation targeting Putin, his top civilian and military officials and Russian financial institutions if Russia does invades. Secretary of State Antony Blinken insists Germany is all but certain to block operation of the pipeline if Russia does move troops into eastern Ukraine, although Germany's new government has not given any definitive assurance of that publicly.

The pipeline would double the volume of gas pumped by Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom directly to Germany. Lawmakers of both U.S. parties have overwhelmingly opposed the pipeline, saying it will increase Putin's leverage over Europe.

Putin intends to use the pipeline “as a cudgel against our European allies,” Cruz said.

Democrats emphasized that much of the work on the pipeline was done under the previous administration. “This is the Trump-Putin pipeline,” said Sen. Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and sponsor of the rival Democratic bill, which has yet to come up for a vote. “The Trump administration failed to act.”