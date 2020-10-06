Democrats call for Congress to rein in, break up Big Tech

In addition to proposing separations of some dominant tech platforms from the companies’ other businesses, the report also calls for the platforms to be required to offer equal terms for equal products and services for all users. And it proposes laws be changed to impose a higher bar before future mergers and acquisitions would be approved in the tech industry.

“Each platform now serves as a gatekeeper over a key channel of distribution,” the report says. “By controlling access to markets, these giants can pick winners and losers throughout our economy.”

Although the 15-month investigation was bipartisan, the Republican members of the committee didn’t sign on to most of the recommendations.

In its investigation over the past 15 months, the panel heard testimony from mid-level executives of the four companies as well as from competitors and legal experts. It held a highly charged hearing in July to question the CEOs of the Silicon Valley behemoths. Its staff pored over more than a million internal documents from the companies.

The effort aimed to answer a key question: whether existing competition policies and century-old antitrust laws are adequate for overseeing the tech giants, or if new legislation and enforcement powers for regulators are needed.