Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee won't seek 4th term

The 72-year-old's announcement clears the way for younger members of the party to run, most notably Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who gained a national profile by challenging the travel ban and other policies of former President Donald Trump.

“As governor, I have seen my role as inspiring our state ever forward and ever higher," Inslee said. “I’m gratified to be able to say that this approach has worked to improve Washingtonians lives in many ways and many places.”