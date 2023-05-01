BreakingNews
Fulton judge extends deadline for DA to reply to Trump motion to kill probe
X

Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee won't seek 4th term

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By GENE JOHNSON and ED KOMENDA, Associated Press
Updated 59 minutes ago
Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee says he will not seek a fourth term in office

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee, a Democrat who sought to make the state a leader on progressive policies from climate change to gun violence prevention, said Monday he will not seek a fourth term in office.

The 72-year-old's announcement clears the way for younger members of the party to run, most notably Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who gained a national profile by challenging the travel ban and other policies of former President Donald Trump.

“As governor, I have seen my role as inspiring our state ever forward and ever higher," Inslee said. “I’m gratified to be able to say that this approach has worked to improve Washingtonians lives in many ways and many places.”

Inslee was first elected in 2012 and became only the second Washington governor elected to three consecutive terms. He made a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 on an environmental platform but gained little traction.

Among his accomplishments he lists a cap-and-trade system for carbon emissions in the state and a trio of gun violence prevention measures that he signed into law last month, including a ban on semi-automatic assault rifles that is already being challenged in court by gun rights advocates.

Early this year the state Supreme Court upheld a capital gains tax Inslee promoted as a way to address what was considered the nation's most regressive tax system.

He also vowed to protect gay rights and abortion access as conservative states constrained them, and he bought the state a three-year stockpile of a popular abortion drug in anticipation of court rulings that could limit its availability.

Inslee governor said he still has work to do before his exit, including collaborating with legislators and community leaders to address Washington’s homelessness crisis and speeding efforts to broaden behavioral health services.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Lawyer pens court-ordered essay. It was that or go to jail3h ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta lawmakers request DOJ probe into shooting death of training center protester
2h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Georgia voter check-in devices stolen from DeKalb elections warehouse
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Georgia voter check-in devices stolen from DeKalb elections warehouse
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling
11m ago
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
13m ago
Michigan clerk who doubts election results faces recall
15m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
5h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
3h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top