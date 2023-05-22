Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware won't seek reelection, opening up seat in liberal state

Carper said his focus over the next year and a half will be helping ensure implementation of environmental provisions in the 2021 infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Implementation of both laws is indispensable if we are ultimately to win the battle against global warming while creating tens of millions of American jobs in the years to come,” he said.

Carper served five terms in the U.S. House and two terms as governor before being elected to the Senate in 2000. He began his political career as state treasurer in Delaware. In the Senate, he built a reputation as a moderate Democrat with a strong interest in environmental issues. He also has helped lead efforts to shore up the financially struggling U.S. Postal Service.

“The great privilege of my life has been the opportunity to serve the people of the First State and of the United States in so many different roles for so many years,” he said.

Carper’s last election win came in 2018, when he easily defeated Republican challenger Rob Arlett, who had been Donald Trump’s state campaign chair in 2016. Carper faced off with Arlett after trouncing a progressive challenger in a Democratic primary, stemming an antiestablishment tide hoping to move the Democratic party to the left.