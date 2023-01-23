Democratic House whip's daughter arraigned on assault charge

“I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark tweeted over the weekend in regard to Dowell's arrest. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

Dowell is due back in court on April 19.

Officers responding Saturday night to a report of a protest at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common saw a person whom they later identified as Dowell spray-painting the monument with the words "NO COP CITY" and "ACAB," police said in a statement posted on the department's website. "ACAB" is an acronym for a vulgar anti-police phrase.

During the arrest, “a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill,” police said, adding that “an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

Clark is in her sixth term in the House and represents the state’s 5th Congressional District.

