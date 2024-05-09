Democratic ex-White House aide Maggie Goodlander is running for Congress in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrat Maggie Goodlander, a former senior White House aide with deep political connections, announced on Thursday that she's running for Congress in her home state of New Hampshire.

Goodlander, who is married to President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is the third Democrat to enter the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a fellow Democrat who announced in March that she would not seek a seventh term in the state's 2nd Congressional District. At least five Republicans also have announced their candidacies to represent the district, which stretches along the western half of the state and includes Concord and Nashua.

Goodlander, 37, grew up in Nashua and recently moved back there from Washington, where she worked in the Justice Department as a top antitrust official and as counsel to Attorney General Merrick Garland before moving to the White House chief of staff’s office earlier this year. Previously, she served as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve and taught constitutional law at the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth College.