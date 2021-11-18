Democrat Rep. Butterfield to retire, new district is toss-up

Possible candidates to replace Butterfield include U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith, a Democrat and former state senator who previously represented several counties in Butterfield's district. Smith made an unsuccessful 2020 bid for U.S. Senate. She is again pursuing the position, but has struggled to gain momentum.

Morris Katz, Smith’s campaign manager, said the candidate is seriously considering a run for Butterfield's seat. Candidate filing for the March 8 primary begins in less than three weeks.

Republican Sandy Smith of Pitt County, who has received support from allies of former President Donald Trump, including attorney Jenna Ellis and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, is seeking the GOP nomination. She lost to Butterfield in the 2020 general election by 8 percentage points, or about 29,000 votes. But while those district boundaries slightly favored Democrats last year, the new lines make the seat highly competitive, according to analyses by outside groups.

Butterfield was raised in Wilson, the eastern North Carolina town that once was site of one of the world’s busiest tobacco auction markets. In 1988, he was elected as a trial judge. Then-Gov. Mike Easley appointed Butterfield to a seat on the state Supreme Court in 2001, but he later lost his bid for a full eight-year term.

He joined the U.S. House in July 2004 after winning a special election. As a freshman lawmaker from a state with one of the country’s heaviest military presences, he joined the House Armed Services Committee. In that role, he toured the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base prison in Cuba and said he believed many of the accusations of abuse of suspected terrorists were false.

In Congress, he has pushed for affordable health care, support for rural communities and stronger environmental protections.

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.