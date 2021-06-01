Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins US House race in New Mexico

Stansbury’s victory preserves an all-female House delegation for the state. She defeated third-term Republican state Sen. Mark Moores to fill an Albuquerque-based seat that has been held by Democrats since 2009.

Libertarian nominee Chris Manning and independent Aubrey Dunn Jr. campaigned unsuccessfully to represent the 1st Congressional District, which encompasses Albuquerque, rural Torrance County and other outlying areas that include the Indigenous community of Sandia Pueblo.

Stansbury reiterated her push for a $15 minimum wage, economic and racial equality and police reforms. She said there’s a lot of work to do and she wants to give everyone a seat at the table as the country and its infrastructure is rebuilt.

Amid Election Day voting, she emphasized the need for a major round of federal infrastructure spending.

"This is especially important for New Mexico because it includes funding for things like broadband and clean energy,” Stansbury said.

The district’s voters have heavily favored Democratic candidates in recent years, shunning former President Donald Trump with a gap of 23 percentage points in 2020 and reelecting Haaland with a margin of 16 percentage points as voter participation reached an all-time high.

Tuesday’s election is among a handful of races to fill vacancies in Congress ahead of 2022 midterm elections. Democrats held a 219-211 majority in Congress going into Tuesday’s vote in New Mexico.

Moores tried unsuccessfully to flip the seat to Republican control by highlighting concerns about crime in Albuquerque and painting his Democratic opponent as a radical progressive.

Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said that enthusiasm is up among Democrats and that Stansbury's win helps ensure work can continue in Washington on the Democratic agenda.

New Mexico’s 1st District seat has consistently been a stepping stone to higher office for Republican and Democratic politicians, including now-deceased Interior Secretary Manuel Lujan Jr., former U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The district relies heavily on federal military and research funding as home to Kirtland Air Force Base and Sandia National Laboratories.

Trump in 2020 fell flat with Albuquerque-area voters after he sent federal agents to bolster local law enforcement efforts.

Republicans last year flipped the state’s sprawling 2nd Congressional District in southern New Mexico as Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo ousted incumbent U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.

___

Lee reported from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Democratic congressional candidate Melanie Stansbury, center, takes photos with supporters during a campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was joined by Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris. The trip marked Emhoff's first on behalf of a candidate. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan) Credit: Susan Montoya Bryan Credit: Susan Montoya Bryan

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigns in New Mexico on behalf of Democratic congressional candidate Melanie Stansbury, background, during a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The visit marked Emhoff's first such trip on behalf of a candidate. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan) Credit: Susan Montoya Bryan Credit: Susan Montoya Bryan

Democratic candidate Melanie Stansbury, left, hugs her mother, Sunny Birklund, at the Hotel Albuquerque as results come in for the New Mexico 1st Congressional District special election to fill former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland's seat, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. Haaland resigned her seat to become United States Secretary of the Interior. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal

New Mexico 1st Congressional District GOP candidate Mark Moores awaits results of the special election at GOP headquarters, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. The race is to fill the seat of former U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, who resigned her seat to become United States Secretary of the Interior. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis