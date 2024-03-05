Nation & World News

Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey set to compete for California Senate seat

Republican Steve Garvey is advancing to a November election to fill the U.S. Senate seat held for three decades by the late Dianne Feinstein, a rare opportunity for the GOP to compete in a marquee statewide race in this Democratic stronghold
Photos of U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., at left, a U.S Senate candidate, and his Republican opponent Steve Garvey flash on a television screen during an election night party for Schiff, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Photos of U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., at left, a U.S Senate candidate, and his Republican opponent Steve Garvey flash on a television screen during an election night party for Schiff, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Steve Garvey is advancing to a November election to fill the U.S. Senate seat held for three decades by the late Dianne Feinstein, a rare opportunity for the GOP to compete in a marquee statewide race in this Democratic stronghold.

The former baseball MVP who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will face Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.

California puts all candidates, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot and the two who get the most votes advance to the general election. That means Republicans are sometimes shut out of high profile statewide races given the grip Democrats hold on the state. The GOP has failed to advance a candidate to the general election in two of California’s last three U.S. Senate races.

Still, Democrats are expected to easily hold the Senate seat in November, a relief for the party as it seeks to defend a narrow majority. A Republican hasn’t won a Senate race in California since 1988.

But the campaign nonetheless represents a new era in California politics, which was long dominated by Feinstein and a handful of other veteran politicians.

Garvey and Schiff also advanced to the November ballot in the race to fill the remainder of Feinstein's term, following the general election. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler, a longtime Democratic organizer, to serve out Feinstein's term, and Butler chose not to seek election to the seat. The winner of the November election would serve a truncated term through early January, when the full, six-year term would begin.

The race is California’s first open U.S. Senate contest since 2016. Even before Feinstein announced in early 2023 she would not seek reelection, many of the state’s ambitious Democrats were eagerly awaiting their shot at the coveted seat.

Garvey’s candidacy, buoyed by name recognition among older voters in particular, threw an unexpected twist into the race. The dynamic between Schiff and U.S. Rep. Katie Porter grew increasingly tense in the campaign’s closing weeks as both vied for a general election spot.

The first-time candidate Garvey notched his spot on the fall ballot by positioning himself as an outsider running against entrenched Washington insiders who he blamed for rising grocery and gas prices, out-of-reach housing costs and an unchecked homeless crisis in cities.

He owes a debt of thanks to Schiff and supportive super political action committees, which ran millions of dollars in advertising spotlighting Garvey’s conservative credentials, which indirectly boosted his visibility among Republican and right-leaning voters.

He enters the fall campaign a long shot to fill the seat.

The state Republican Party has been in a decades-long tailspin in heavily Democratic California, where a GOP candidate hasn't won a U.S. Senate race since 1988 and registered Democrats outnumber Republican voters by a staggering 2-to-1 margin. Republicans didn't even have a candidate on the general election ballot in the 2016 and 2018 Senate races.

Garvey is hoping to follow a pathway cut by other famous athletes-turned-politicians that includes former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a one-time bodybuilder and actor who became the last Republican to hold the state's top job, Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, a former NFL player, and former professional basketball great Bill Bradley, who became a long-serving U.S. senator in New Jersey.

He calls himself a “conservative moderate” and argues he should not be buttonholed into conventional labels, such as former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again political movement.

Garvey has twice voted for Trump, who lost California in landslides but remains popular among GOP voters, but he has said he hasn’t made up his mind about this year’s presidential contest. He personally opposes abortion rights but does not support a nationwide abortion ban and will “always uphold the voice of the people,” alluding to the state’s longstanding tilt in favor of abortion rights.

He also had to overcome the resurfacing of tawdry details about his private life, including having two children with women he wasn’t married to, that had undercut the clean-cut public persona he cultivated in his Dodger days.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Steve Garvey talks to reporters in front of supporters, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Buttons are displayed during an election party for U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a U.S Senate Candidate, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Steve Garvey talks to reporters in front of supporters, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A supporter waits at an election night party for U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a U.S. Senate candidate, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Volunteer Sofia Martinez, left, helps a voter cast her ballot at the Latin Paradise Banquet Hall to cast their ballot on Super Tuesday, in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., fields questions after voting, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Burbank, Calif. Schiff is running for U.S. Senate to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A musician rehearses during a watch party for U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a U.S Senate Candidate, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Luke Hoffman, 18, left, walks with his mother, U.S. Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, as they leave the vote center at the University Hills Community Center in Irvine, Calif., after voting, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., right, votes Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Burbank, Calif. Schiff is running for U.S. Senate to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, walks out of a polling center with his wife Eve after voting, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Burbank, Calif. Schiff is running for U.S. Senate to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, walks out of a polling place with his wife Eve after voting, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Burbank, Calif. Schiff is running for U.S. Senate to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., fields questions after voting, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Burbank, Calif. Schiff is running for U.S. Senate to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., fields questions after voting, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Burbank, Calif. Schiff is running for U.S. Senate to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Luke Hoffman, 18, center, waits to receive his ballot as he stands with his mother, U.S. Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, right, in the vote center at the University Hills Community Center in Irvine, Calif., Saturday, March 2, 2024. Porter was dropping off her ballot and Luke was voting for the first time. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight8h ago

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Track Super Tuesday election results for March 5 primaries

Credit: Courtesy Woodruff Arts Center

Woodruff Arts Center to redo campus as an ‘open and welcoming park’
7h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
9h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
9h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

How Putin's crackdown on dissent became the hallmark of the Russian leader’s 24 years in...
5m ago
Europe's Digital Markets Act is forcing tech giants to make changes. Here's what that...
9m ago
Getting food delivered in New York is simple. For the workers who do it, getting paid is...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
18h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
15h ago