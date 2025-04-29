Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dembele's early goal gives PSG 1-0 win over Arsenal in 1st leg of Champions League semifinals

Ousmane Dembele’s early goal gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal
Paris Saint Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Paris Saint Germain's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
By MATTIAS KAREN – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Ousmane Dembele’s early goal gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Dembele opened the scoring in the fourth minute after he was left all alone in the Arsenal area and was picked out by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for a first-time finish that snuck in via the far post.

PSG had lost 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the league phase in October but showed no hesitation in taking the game to Arsenal from the start. Instead, it was the hosts who looked affected by the moment in their first Champions League semifinal since 2009 — despite having beaten Real Madrid 3-0 at home in the quarterfinals.

They couldn’t cope with PSG’s pace in transition and the visitors’ lead easily could have been bigger after a dominant first half.

Kvaratskhelia caused Arsenal problems throughout and had a penalty appeal turned down in the 17th minute and a shot saved by David Raya in the 26th.

Raya made a better save in the 31st to deny Desire Doue as PSG continually was the more threatening team.

At the other end, Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Arsenal an equalizer on the stroke of halftime with a one-handed save to keep out a shot from Gabriel Martinelli.

With former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger looking on in the stands, the Gunners improved in the second half.

Mikel Merino thought he had equalized shortly after the break when he headed in a free kick from Declan Rice, but it was disallowed for offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Donnarumma then had to make another low one-handed finger-tip save to steer Leandro Trossard's shot wide after a quick counter in the 56th, but that was as close as Arsenal came to an equalizer.

PSG substitutes Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos both had chances to double the lead late on when clear through on goal. But Barcola shot narrowly wide and Ramos rattled the crossbar to keep Arsenal close going into the second leg in Paris next week.

Both teams are looking for a first Champions League title. PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year.

Barcelona hosts Inter Milan on Wednesday in the other semifinal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after his teammate Ousmane Dembele scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

PSG players celebrate after Ousmane Dembele scored the opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya watches as PSG's Marquinhos, 2nd left, attempts a header during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gestures during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, center, is tackled by PSG's Achraf Hakimi during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at Emirates Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arsenal fans hang a banner during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

PSG's Goncalo Ramos, right, attempts a shot at goal and hits the bar during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal Stadium in London, England, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with teammates after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and clinching the Premier League title at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Party time at Anfield as Liverpool wins Premier League for record-equaling 20th top-flight title

Swiatek reaches Madrid quarterfinals after 'relaxed' day during blackout, Zverev loses

Harry Kane is about to end his long wait for a trophy with Bayern Munich after a career as runner-up

The Latest

President Donald Trump arrives to welcome the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team to the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump marks his first 100 days in office as consumer confidence plunges

8m ago

AmeriCorps cuts prompt two dozen states led by Democrats to sue Trump administration

10m ago

GM recalls nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC cars due to engine failure risks

12m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.