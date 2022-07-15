Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

Manchin's demands upend party leaders' hopes for a more sweeping election-season package they've hoped to present to voters by August, leaving the measure's future unclear. In talks with Schumer, D-N.Y., that have lasted months, Manchin had previously expressed support for energy and climate language and for raising levies on high-earners and big companies.

The official said Manchin, D-W.Va., who derailed his party's far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December, has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.