Dem Rep. Cooper won't seek reelection after GOP map redraw

Cooper has been in elected office more than 30 years and has represented Nashville's 5th Congressional District since 2003. Before that, the moderate Democrat spent time serving in the House from 1983 to 1995.

His retirement announcement comes just a day after Tennessee’s GOP-controlled General Assembly approved a new congressional map that would split booming, Democratic-tilted Nashville three ways. Under the new plan — which still must be approved by the governor — Cooper would have become a significant underdog in retaining his seat against a Republican.