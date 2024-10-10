Breaking: As Hurricane Milton exits Florida, South Georgia coast warned of storm surge
Nation & World News

Delta's Q3 profit fell below $1 billion after global tech outage led to thousands of cancellations

Delta Air Lines says third-quarter earnings fell 26% largely because of fallout from a technology outage that caused several thousand canceled flights in July
FILE - A man waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A man waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By DAVID KOENIG – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

Third-quarter earnings fell 26% at Delta Air Lines, which struggled to overcome a global technology outage that led to thousands of flight cancellations, and indications that growth in air travel is beginning to slow.

Delta earned $971 million, down from $1.31 billion a year earlier. Revenue rose slightly, but spending on labor, airport landing fees and its Delta Connection regional affiliate grew much faster, the Atlanta airline said Thursday.

Shares slumped almost 6% before the opening bell, dragging down other airlines as well.

It said Thursday, however, that it will return to year-over-year earnings growth in the current quarter. Delta figures to benefit from a pullback in flying by lower-cost competitors, and the airline is seeking compensation for the July outage that cost it $500 million.

CEO Ed Bastian said bookings for Thanksgiving and Christmas are strong, but he expects a brief drop in travel spending before the holidays while Americans fret about the outcome of the November elections.

July's global technology outage occurred after CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that provides software to scores of companies worldwide, deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

The outage disrupted operations at thousands of businesses, including airlines, but Delta was hit particularly hard, prompting a U.S. Department of Transportation investigation into the reasons that it failed to recover as quickly as other airlines.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Here’s how Delta performed in the third quarter, CrowdStrike outage and all1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Delta to offer more Atlanta flight capacity in 2025 than before the pandemic
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Union pushes for higher pay for Delta Connection carrier flight attendants
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Airlines say they're capping fares in the hurricane's path as Biden warns against price...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nobel Prize in literature is awarded to South Korean author Han Kang for her 'intense...4m ago
More than 3 million without power after Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and...8m ago
The Latest: Hurricane Milton is weaker but still dangerous8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump offer starkly different views on climate change
Athens airport potential expands, fueled by Georgia football’s elite run
POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race