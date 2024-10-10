Delta's Q3 profit fell below $1 billion after global tech outage led to thousands of cancellations

Third-quarter earnings fell 26% at Delta Air Lines, which struggled to overcome a global technology outage that led to thousands of flight cancellations, and indications that growth in air travel is beginning to slow.

Delta earned $971 million, down from $1.31 billion a year earlier. Revenue rose slightly, but spending on labor, airport landing fees and its Delta Connection regional affiliate grew much faster, the Atlanta airline said Thursday.

Shares slumped almost 6% before the opening bell, dragging down other airlines as well.