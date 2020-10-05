Delta strengthens into a hurricane in Caribbean

Mexico's civil defense agency said in a statement that four of the deaths blamed on Gamma, including two children, were in Chiapas, where a landslide on a mountainous slope buried their home. The other two deaths were in Tabasco state, where one person was dragged away by the water and another drowned.

Gamma, along with cold fronts, combined over the weekend to cause extreme rains in parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and Chiapas, affecting more than half a million people. The hardest-hit state was Tabasco, where more than 3,400 were evacuated to shelters.

The hurricane center said Monday that Gamma was about 115 miles (190 kms) east-northeast of Progreso, Mexico, and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was moving southwest at 5 mph (7 kph). Forecasters predicted up to 8 more inches of rain in the states of Yucatan, Campeche and Tabasco, producing significant flash flooding.

Delta is the earliest 25th named storm to form in the Atlantic, beating the old record of Nov. 15, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Delta had top winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Monday evening and was about 220 miles (355 kilometers) south-southeast of Grand Cayman. It was moving west near 8 mph (13 kph), on track to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands early Tuesday.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Cayman Islands and a hurricane watch was in effect for western Cuba and its Isle of Youth. Forecasters warned of heavy rainfall, flash flooding and mudslides in parts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba.

AP writer Seth Borenstein in Washington contributed to this report.