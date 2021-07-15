Delta strain prompts Spain’s Catalonia to restore curfew

Scenes of revelry became common in many of Spain’s cities once the government lifted a six-month nighttime curfew in early May. The government had hoped to give some relief to businesses and send the message abroad that Spain was open again for its all-important summer tourist season.

At that time, Spain’s rate of new cases had fallen under 200 per 100,000 over 14 days. Two months later it is over 450 and rising. Infections among young adults in Catalonia are particularly worrying; the 20-29 age group is posting a 14-day rate of more than 3,300 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

“It all started with the end of school, which had served as a safe place where sanitary measures worked well. And then we saw a series of trips of students to celebrate the end of the school year and other festivities, and that was the start,” Catalan health official Carmen Cabezas said. “That, combined with the arrival of the delta variant,…made for a perfect storm.”

Authorities in Catalonia are rolling out several measure to combat the outbreak. Mobile vaccination units are targeting areas with lower vaccination rates. The government will start offering free antigen tests to parents of children ages 10-16 who are attending summer camps. The upscale beach town of Sitges is trying out drones to monitor the occupancy of its beaches.

But most of all, Spain is counting on getting its young people vaccinated. After meticulously working down from the oldest to youngest age groups, health officials recently opened up vaccination slots for anyone over 16.

Barry Hatton contributed to this report from Lisbon, Portugal.

Caption Spain's King Felipe, centre right and Queen Letizia, presents the Great Cross of the Order of Civil Merit to medical workers during a ceremony to honour the victims of COVID-19 and the health worker at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Emilio Naranjo, Pool photo via AP) Credit: Emilio Naranjo Credit: Emilio Naranjo

Caption Spain's King Felipe, left and Queen Letizia participate in a ceremony to honour the victims of COVID-19 and the health workers at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Javier Lizon, Pool photo via AP) Credit: Javier Lizon Credit: Javier Lizon