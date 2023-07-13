Delta puts up record quarterly numbers as travel surges despite expectations of a spending pullback

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
X
Delta Air Lines reported unprecedented quarterly profit and revenue and raised its expectations for a year after travelers took to the skies in huge numbers, defying some forecasts of a pullback in spending

Delta Air Lines reported unprecedented quarterly profit and revenue Thursday and raised its expectations for a year after travelers took to the skies in huge numbers, defying some forecasts of a pullback in spending.

Revenue soared almost 13% to $15.58 billion, a surprising jump even for a carrier that has outperformed consistently.

Shares rose almost 5% before the opening bell, on a trajectory to set a new 52-week high, and pulled major carriers higher with it.

“Robust demand is continuing into the September quarter where we expect total revenue to be similar to the June quarter, up 11 percent to 14 percent compared to the September quarter 2022 on capacity that is 16 percent higher," said said Glen Hauenstein, Delta’s president, in a written statement.

Delta’s second-quarter profit was $1.83 billion, or $2.84 per share. Earnings per share adjusted for one-time costs or benefits was $2.68, far exceeding the $2.42 that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The Atlanta carrier boosted its per-share earnings expectations for the year to $6 to $7, up from previous projections for $5 to $6.

Delta's profit-fueled quarter lifted the entire sector in early trading. American, United and Southwest all rose close to 3% before the opening bell.

For the current quarter ending in September, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.50.

_____

Portions of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL

Editors' Picks

Credit: contrib

WATCH VIDEO | “The Dancer”: The life of Gerard Alexander2h ago

Atlanta wants to build affordable ‘social’ housing on public land
56m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia has a life-saving mental health hotline. Few know about it.
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Outdoor furniture show at AmericasMart draws thousands to Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Outdoor furniture show at AmericasMart draws thousands to Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE: For many Black Americans, Charleston was our ancestors’ Ellis Island
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kevin Spacey says his sexual assault accuser was an intimate pal who had stabbed him in...
2m ago
Italy rail strike strands commuters and tourists in sweltering weather at height of...
4m ago
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
4m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top