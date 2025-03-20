Delta plane that flipped over in Toronto last month showed high rate of descent, initial report says

Breaking: Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law
TORONTO (AP) — The alert system on a Delta Air Lines jet that flipped upside down and burst into flames as it tried to land in Toronto last month indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before touchdown, according to a preliminary report released on Thursday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which issued the report, continues to investigate the Feb. 17 crash-landing in which 21 people were hospitalized.

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived when the Delta plane arriving from Minneapolis burst into flames after flipping over and skidding on the tarmac.

The TSB of Canada report says that when the plane’s ground proximity warning system sounded 2.6 seconds before touchdown, the airspeed was 136 knots, or approximately 250 kph (155 mph). It says the plane’s landing gear folded into the retracted position during touchdown and the wing detached from the fuselage, releasing a cloud of jet fuel, which caught fire.

The safety board says its ongoing investigation is focusing on several key areas, including metallurgical examination of the wing structure, landing techniques, pilot training and the passenger evacuation process.

All of those who were hospitalized were released within days of the crash.

At least two lawsuits have been filed in the United States, and a law firm in Canada has said that it’s been retained by several passengers.

Delta declined to comment on the preliminary report.

“We remain fully engaged as participants in the investigation led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. Out of respect for the integrity of this work that will continue through their final report, Endeavor Air and Delta will refrain from comment,” the airline said.

