Nation & World News

Delta Airlines is hiking checked-baggage fees 17% following similar moves by United and American

In case you needed yet another incentive to cram all your travel items into a carry-on, Delta Airlines has just boosted the cost of your first checked bag by 17%
FILE - A Delta Airlines aircraft taxi's, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. Delta Airlines has just boosted the cost of your first checked bag by 17%. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Delta Airlines aircraft taxi's, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. Delta Airlines has just boosted the cost of your first checked bag by 17%. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By the Associated Press
54 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In case you needed yet another incentive to cram all your travel items into a carry-on, Delta Airlines just boosted the cost of your first checked bag by 17%. The increase adds $5 to the previous, and not-exactly-insignificant, $30 fee for domestic flights.

Delta is the third major U.S. carrier to hike bag fees in the past several weeks. Its move follows similar increases that American Airlines and United Airlines announced in February, three days apart; those high fees themselves followed fee hikes by smaller carriers Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways. Major U.S. carriers often copy one another's pricing changes, a move that behavior analysts sometimes refer to as herd instinct.

Delta said Tuesday that the first bag checked on a domestic flight will now incur a $35 fee. The charge for a second bag rose from $40 to $45.

Delta last raised bag fees for domestic flights in 2018. The airline said the increase will help it keep up with unspecified rising industry costs. Customers with status perks can still check their first bag for free; those with first class tickets can check two free bags.

Bag fees have become a dependable source of revenue for airlines since American introduced them in 2008, when jet fuel prices were surging. In 2022, the last full year for which statistics are available, U.S. airlines took in $6.8 billion in checked-bag fees, led by American at $1.4 billion and United at $1.1 billion. Delta was in third place with $979.4 million.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight17m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
1h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
25m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LEGISLATURE
Bill gains final approval to allow prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LEGISLATURE
Bill gains final approval to allow prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
2h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street slumps to worst day in weeks; bitcoin touches record...
6m ago
Biden administration would cap credit card late fees at $8, part of campaign against junk...
6m ago
Seahawks' makeover begins as Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly are released
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
10h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
6h ago