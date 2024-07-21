Nation & World News

Delta Air Lines says cancellations continue as it tries to restore operations after tech outage

Airlines, including Delta Air Lines, continued to struggle to restore operations two days after a faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide and resulted in several carriers grounding flights
A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines, including Delta Air Lines, continued to struggle to restore operations two days after a faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide and resulted in several carriers grounding flights.

Total cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. on Sunday clocked in at 1,461, according to the latest data from FlightAware. Delta and United Airlines topped the cancellations.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a statement Sunday that flight cancellations continued as the airline tried to recover its systems and restore operations. He noted that the pause in Delta’s operations resulted in more than 3,500 Delta and Delta Connection scrubbed flights. Delta has been offering waivers to affected customers.

“The technology issue occurred on the busiest travel weekend of the summer, with our booked loads exceeding 90%, limiting our re-accommodation capabilities,” Bastian wrote. “I want to apologize to every one of you who have been impacted by these events.”

Kaycee Friend, center, of Pendleton, Ore., waits in line at the Delta Terminal after her flight was cancelled, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Delta Airlines aircraft takes off as United Airlines aircraft sits on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Friday, July 19, 2024, after a faulty CrowdStrike update caused a major internet outage for computers running Microsoft Windows. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A traveller looks up while talking on a cellphone as passengers wait in line for assistance at the Delta Terminal, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Here's what to do with deli meats as the CDC investigates a listeria outbreak across the...

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man facing murder charge after vehicle crashes into Oakwood home, police say

Credit: See caption

Gridlock Guy: A look back at film on driving I-285 at the posted speed

Credit: AP

PHOTOS
Braves take on Cardinals in series-finale

Credit: AP

PHOTOS
Braves take on Cardinals in series-finale

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm
The Latest

Credit: AP

Beltré, Helton, Mauer and Leyland inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
8m ago
Seth Lugo retires 14 straight in 1st career complete game, Royals beat White Sox 4-1
14m ago
2024 Election Latest: Biden ends his reelection bid
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates