Delta Air Lines expects outage-related cancellations to end by Thursday, CEO says

Delta Air Lines expects flight cancellations and delays that resulted from a global technology breakdown last week to be resolved by Thursday, the carrier's chief executive said.

In a message to customers, Delta CEO Ed Bastian apologized Wednesday to travelers who had their plans upended after a defective software update that cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike sent to computers using Microsoft Windows grounded flights and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers Friday.

“While our initial efforts to stabilize the operations were difficult and frustratingly slow and complex, we have made good progress this week and the worst impacts of the CrowdStrike-caused outage are clearly behind us,” Bastian said.