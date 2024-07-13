Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by a passenger's outrage over two flight attendants photographed wearing Palestinian pins.

The uproar over the July 10 post, which described the Palestinian pins as “Hamas badges,” led Delta to ban its employees from wearing pins representing any country or nationality besides the U.S. The rule will take effect Monday.

“We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience," the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement "We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all.”