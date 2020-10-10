Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

“I’m in a building right now with a tarp on it and just the sound of the tarp flapping on the building sounds like someone pounding with a sledgehammer on top of the building,“ Hunter said. ”It’s pretty intense.”

In Lake Arthur, Delta's winds peeled shingles off the roof of L’Banca Albergo, an eight-room boutique hotel in what used to be a bank.

“I probably don’t have a shingle left on the top of this hotel,” owner Roberta Palermo said as the winds gusted outside.

The electricity was out and Palermo said she could see pieces of metal coming off the roof of a 100-year-old building across the street. Unsecured trash cans were flying around the streets.

“There is a lot of power lines down all over the place, there’s ... really deep water in certain spots,” said hotel guest Johnny Weaver. He had been out in the weather with his friends earlier and one friend’s car was stranded in the water.

About 740,000 homes and businesses were without power in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi early Saturday, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

In Lafayette, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Lake Charles, drivers cautiously moved through dark intersections before dawn Saturday along a parkway where long stretches were left shrouded without electricity.

“Rising water with all the rain is the biggest problem,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso told KPLC-TV on Saturday. “It’s still dangerous out there, and we’re just going to have to start over from a few weeks ago.”

He said vehicles were overturned on Interstate-10 — a harsh lesson for anyone hoping to rush back into the disaster area.

“I just think people need to use some good common sense,” Mancuso said.

Tropical storm force winds reached 160 miles (260 kilometers) outward from the storm’s center early Saturday. A 68 mph (110 kph) gust was reported at LSU’s Tiger Stadium overnight, and a 55 mph (68 kph) gust was reported at Adams County airport in Natchez, Mississippi.

In Galveston, Texas, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where the center made landfall, winds toppled trees, street signs and two homes under construction, and with dunes flattened by earlier storms, the surge reached beneath raised houses. Large swells and rip currents prompted beach closures as far west as the mouth of the Rio Grande.

Delta also downed trees across Mississippi, including one that landed on a Jackson-based WLBT-TV vehicle with a news crew inside. No one was injured.

Forecasters said the storm would move into the Tennessee Valley Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression. At 7 a.m. local time, it was centered about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Monroe, Louisiana.

Delta, the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season, made the record books when it struck the Gulf Coast. It was the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental U.S. And it became the 10th named storm to hit the mainland U.S. this year, breaking a century-old record set in 1916, according to Colorado State University researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Delta was the fourth named storm to strike Louisiana in 2020. Tropical Storm Marco fizzled as it hit the southeast Louisiana tip just three days before Laura struck. And Tropical Storm Cristobal caused damage in southeast Louisiana in June.

Some who rode out Laura hunkered down again with Delta. Jeanne-Marie Gove could hear debris hitting her door in Lafayette as her patio gate banged open and shut. She said the roof from a trailer at the mobile home park behind her apartment was torn off and tossed down the sidewalk.

“The wind gusts are making the glass from our windows bow inward," Gove tweeted. “It’s pretty scary.”

Hunter said he thought more people evacuated for Delta than Laura, reducing emergency calls during the worst of the storm. Across the disaster area, people could only wait for the waters to recede before getting a full view of the damage.

“I believe that Delta could actually be more of a flooding issue than Laura was from what I’m seeing and what I’m hearing right now in the thick of it,” the mayor said Friday night.

“We really just need people not to forget about us,” Hunter said. "We are going to be in the recovery mode for months and probably years from these two hurricanes. It’s just unprecedented and historic what has happened to us.”

Associated Press contributors include Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gerald Herbert in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Kevin McGill in New Orleans; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Leah Willingham in Jackson, Mississippi; and Sophia Tulp in Atlanta.

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected Friday evening. (NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Storm chaser Shaun Piegdon walks down a pier over Lake Arthur as Hurricane Delta's outer bands move into Louisiana, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Residents in south Louisiana braced to relive a nightmare Friday as bands of rain from approaching Hurricane Delta began soaking the same area of the state that was badly battered by a deadly hurricane six weeks ago. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Danielle Fontenot runs to a relative's home in the rain with her son Hunter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in , La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Members of the Louisiana National Guard prepare beds in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Savannah LeFleur kisses, Deuce, a dog she found wandering during Hurricane Laura several weeks ago in Bell City, La., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The two huddle in her car port as rain from Hurricane Delta moves into the state. Residents in south Louisiana braced to relive a nightmare Friday as bands of rain from approaching Hurricane Delta began soaking the same area of the state that was badly battered by a deadly hurricane six weeks ago. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

American Red Cross volunteers Cindy Romig and Cliff Boyer unload supplies outside the Pike County Community Safe Room storm shelter in Magnolia, Miss., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP) Credit: Matt Williamson Credit: Matt Williamson

Hunter Daniel, 3, looks out the window of his uncle's house, to which his family temporarily relocated to ride out Hurricane Delta which is expected to make landfall later in the day, in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

The Lafleur family of Bell City, La., gathers in their garage near where a wall was destroyed by Hurricane Laura several weeks ago, as they watch the arrival of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger

Markel Edwards and Keshontea Kenneday speak with each other in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbrt Credit: Gerald Herbrt

Roslyn Kennedy holds Malaka Kennedy, 1, in a shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Earnst Jack moves through his home that was hit by Hurricane Laura ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Standing in front of his house covered in a blue tarp from Hurricane Laura damage, Joshua Espree, 30, plans on staying in Lake Charles, La., and helping his family as Hurricane Delta approaches the area on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP) Credit: PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER Credit: PHOTO BY CHRIS GRANGER

Tran Williams, a driver for Domino's Pizza, struggles with pushing his cart as the winds from Hurricane Delta start moving through Jennings, La., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Residents in south Louisiana braced to relive a nightmare Friday as bands of rain from approaching Hurricane Delta began soaking the same area of the state that was badly battered by a deadly hurricane six weeks ago. (Chris Granger/The Advocate via AP) Credit: Chris Granger Credit: Chris Granger