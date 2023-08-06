Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from crate in cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai

An Iraqi airline says it's not to blame for a bear's escape from a crate in the cargo hold of one of its planes in Dubai
National & World News
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate in the cargo hold of an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.

Iraqi Airways said it wasn't to blame for the bear's escape and that the aircraft's crew worked with authorities in the United Arab Emirates, which dispatched specialists to sedate the animal and remove it from the plane.

A video clip circulating on social media showed the plane’s captain apologizing to passengers for Friday's takeoff delay because of the bear's escape from its crate in the cargo hold.

Iraqi Airways said Saturday that procedures to transport the bear were carried out in accordance with the law and with procedures and standards approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The airline said the bear was being flown from Baghdad to Dubai. But a person speaking on the video clip making the social media rounds suggested otherwise, saying the aircraft was an hour late for its trip to Baghdad and that passengers were being asked to disembark until the issue was resolved.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, declined to comment.

An Iraqi Airways official confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday that the bear was, in fact, being transported to the Iraqi capital. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he's not authorized to speak about the matter publicly, declined to name the animal's owner.

Keeping predatory animals as pets in Iraq — especially in Baghdad — has become popular among the wealthy.

Authorities have struggled to enforce legal provisions to protect wild animals. Baghdad’s police has previously called on citizens to assist authorities in preventing such animals from being let loose on the city's streets or ending up as exotic meals in restaurant by reporting such cases.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Greyhound bus carrying over 30 people crashes on Georgia interstate; 13 injured3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested in case of South Dakota woman last seen in Atlanta area 7 years ago
3h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

AJC PHOTOS
Jason Aldean’s sold-out Atlanta show comes on heels of No. 1 smash
4h ago

Credit: AP

After Trump appears to promise revenge, prosecutors seek protective order
16h ago

Credit: AP

After Trump appears to promise revenge, prosecutors seek protective order
16h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Traffic

Gridlock Guy: Rules for the road that apply to much more than pavement
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pac-12 Conference facing dire future following mass exodus
4m ago
Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
21m ago
Dozens saved by Italy from migrant shipwrecks; some, clinging to rocks, plucked to safety...
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
23h ago
A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
PATRICIA MURPHY
In Jason Aldean’s Georgia hometown, they’re trying everything
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top