Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

National & World News
53 minutes ago
Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office announced on Saturday.

Carney tested positive late Friday using an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms, according to a news release.

Carney, 66, said he's “feeling fine” and is isolating himself — following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — and will work from home.

This marks Carney's second publicly announced bout with coronavirus in the past several months. He tested positive last May.

Carney is in second term as governor and thus barred by term limits from seeking reelection in 2024.

