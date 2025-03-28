Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado extended through the 2029 season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has received a contract extension through the 2029 season after turning around a downtrodden program in just two seasons
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches during the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches during the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has received a contract extension through the 2029 season after turning around a downtrodden program in just two seasons.

The school said the extension increases Sanders' yearly base salary to $10 million this year, making him the highest-paid football coach in the Big 12. The deal was reached with three years remaining on Sanders' existing five-year, $29.5 million deal he signed when he was brought in from Jackson State.

"Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power,” athletic director Rick George said in the statement announcing the extension. "This extension not only recognizes Coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come.”

Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season in which they earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Credit: AP

AP mock NFL draft 2.0: Titans take Cam Ward first and Giants take Shedeur Sanders at No. 3

Sacramento State to hire Mike Bibby as basketball coach, AP source says

Numbers to know for each of the 16 teams remaining in March Madness

The Latest

This image provided by the Department of Homeland Security shows Philip Hegseth at DHS headquarters in Washington, Feb. 24, 2025. (Mikaela McGee/Department of Homeland Security via AP)

Credit: AP

Hegseth’s younger brother is serving in a key role as liaison and senior adviser inside the Pentagon

3m ago

From repairs to insurance, Trump's auto tariffs could make owning a car more expensive

5m ago

The Latest: Vance tours a US military base in Greenland following uproar over uninvited visit

5m ago

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.